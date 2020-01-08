Suspicious Death Investigation Underway After Human Remains Found in Back of U-Haul in Fullerton

A suspicious death investigation is underway Wednesday after human remains were found in the back of a U-Haul in Fullerton, officials said.

About 12:30 p.m., Fullerton police got a call about a possible body at a U-Haul storage facility at 2260 East Orangethrope Avenue.

An investigation revealed that the U-Haul was rented, abandoned and recovered in the city of Anaheim, Sgt. Shane Carringer of the Anaheim Police Department said, without elaborating.

Homicide detectives from that agency responded to the scene and discovered human remains in the back of a U-Haul vehicle. Carringerdid not elaborate on what was found.

The sergeant said the incident is in the early stages of the investigation and detectives remained at the scene into the evening hours, aerial video from Sky5 showed. They will work to determine who rented the vehicle and how the remains got inside the U-Haul.

Carringer said the incident is not yet being investigated as a homicide.

“It could be something much less nefarious than a homicide,” Carringer said. “It could just be a natural death in which the body was disposed of or stored improperly.”

No further details about the incident have been released.