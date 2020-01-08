The founder and CEO of Blenders Eyewear Chase Fisher and Marketing Manager Grace Laughlin joined us live with the top trends for snow goggles and sunglasses this winter along with the story of success of the brand. For more information you can visit her website or follow them on social media.
Top Trends in Sunglasses & Snow Googles With Blenders Eyewear
