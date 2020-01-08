Would-Be Smash-and-Grab Burglar Hits 2 Businesses in Eagle Rock, Leaves Empty Handed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are searching for a would-be smash-and-grab burglar suspected of breaking into two businesses in the Eagle Rock neighborhood, officials said Wednesday.

Surveillance video obtained by KTLA shows the intruder inside the office of the Penny Oven restaurant at 2131 Colorado Boulevard just after 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Unable to get inside a safe, the would-be burglar enters the restaurant portion of the building and pries open a cash register.

After only being inside the building for about 2 minutes, the burglar finds the cash register empty and decides to leave, the video shows.

Another break in occurred around the same time at Relentless Brewing and Spirits next door.

Again, the would-be burglar found no cash in the register and left the scene.

Based on the proximity of the two incidents, the same person is believed to be responsible for both break-ins. A smashed front door where the intruder entered the businesses were discovered at both scenes.

Penny Oven owner Corey Wilton told KTLA that two other businesses he owns on the street have been targeted within the past year.

“The smash and grabs on Colorado Boulevard are really bad. It’s an epidemic over here,” Wilton said.

The person sought in the surveillance video was wearing a black hat, black pants and a puffy blue jacket.

Anyone with information can call the Los Angeles Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 800-222-8477.