Body Found in Water-Filled Pit in Wilmington; Investigation Underway

Crews are working to recover a body found in a 30-foot deep pit containing water in Wilmington on Thursday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the 1600 block of North Eubank Avenue around 12:20 p.m. after a person was found dead in a “large open (water filled) pit, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department alert.

The body was located in the water “close to the shore of the pit,” the alert stated.

Firefighters are being assisted in recovery efforts by an urban search and rescue crew, according to LAFD.

It was not immediately clear how the person died or ended up in the pit.

Los Angeles Police Department have also responded to investigate the circumstances of the person’s death, the alert said.

