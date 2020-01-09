× California Defense Contractor Whose Death Escalated U.S.-Iran Conflict Is Mourned

They washed the man’s body with care, wrapping him in a plain white cloth before bringing him to the prayer hall where community members waited.

Most of the men and women gathered Saturday afternoon at the Greater Sacramento Muslim Cemetery to honor Nawres Waleed Hamid hadn’t known him, but they felt compelled to pay him respect.

A U.S. defense contractor in Iraq, Hamid was killed in December in a strike on an Iraqi military base where he worked as a linguist. His violent death triggered an escalation in the geopolitical struggle between Iran and the United States, belying the quiet life that he led at home in Sacramento and a temperament marked by gentleness.

The United States blamed Kataib Hezbollah, a paramilitary faction backed by Iran, for the attack that killed Hamid. U.S. forces responded by striking multiple positions of the group, killing some 25 people and wounding 51 others.

