Growing From Failure with Mel Robbins | The News Director’s Office

Mel Robbins is a motivational speaker, author, and host of The Mel Robbins Show, which airs nationwide and on KTLA at 4PM. Mel shares how failure is essential to growth, and reveals the personal struggles she lived through and learned from that ultimately led her to success. Mel also explains why you should stop following your passion, and reveals the thing you should do instead. Plus, she breaks down the 5 Second Rule, and how to use it to achieve your goals.
Episode quote
“Don’t be afraid to start over. This time, you aren’t starting from scratch. You’re starting from experience ”
– Mel Robbins
