Help Sought Identifying Possible Witness to Fatal 2019 Shooting in Colton

Posted 8:42 AM, January 9, 2020, by , Updated at 09:05AM, January 9, 2020
Colton police on Jan. 9, 2020, released surveillance video in hopes of identifying a possible witness to a fatal shooting last April.

Police asked the public for help Wednesday in identifying a person who may have witnessed a fatal shooting in Colton last year.

On the night of April 2, 2019, Colton police were called to Valley Boulevard near the railroad tracks where they located 39-year-old David Delarosa suffering from a gunshot wound.

Delarosa, a resident of Colton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance video obtained from that night shows Delarosa walking shirtless just minutes before he was shot and killed, the Colton Police Department stated in a news release.

Investigators are now releasing the surveillance video and asking the public for help identifying a second male subject who walked by in the same direction a few moments after Delarosa.

That person may be a witness or may be able to provide information on what happened that night, police said.

Investigators believe the second person in the video may also live in the Colton area.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Police Department at 909-370-5000.

