× Man Accused of Intentionally Hitting Panhandler With Car in Palmdale

Deputies arrested a man after he intentionally struck a panhandler with his car during an argument in Palmdale on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Creg Sullivan, 47, was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon following the alleged attack, which took place about 1:15 p.m. at 10th Street and Avenue O-8, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a written statement.

“Witnesses claimed the driver of a black BMW was involved in an argument outside his car with a panhandler,” according to the statement. “After the driver re-entered his vehicle, the victim stood in front of the car with his hands on the hood. The driver accelerated, striking the victim who rolled over the hood and onto the street.”

The victim, described as a man in his 50s, suffered minor injuries, Deputy Marvin Crowder of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.

The driver sped away but was quickly identified by deputies, with the help of witnesses who were able to provide the car’s information, officials said.

Sullivan was arrested a little over an hour after the collision, Los Angeles County booking records show.

“With the help of concerned citizens and the swift actions from the Palmdale Station deputies, a dangerous driver was taken off the streets,” the statement said.

Bail for Sullivan was set at $30,000 pending his initial court appearance, scheduled Monday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.