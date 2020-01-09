Man Severely Injured in Valley Glen Road-Rage Incident Remains in Coma, Daughter Says

A man who was severely injured in a New Year’s Day road-rage incident in Valley Glen remains in a medically-induced coma, his daughter said Thursday.

The victim, who has not been formally identified, is also suffering from head trauma, his daughter, Jennifer Gonzalez, told KTLA.

The incident, which was caught on video, occurred Jan. 1 at the intersection of Woodman Avenue and Victory Boulevard.

Los Angeles Police officials said the 46-year-old man was stopped at a red light when the erratic driver of a Jeep pulled up behind him. Both the victim and three men inside the Jeep got out and some sort of altercation ensued.

Video taken from a bystander inside another vehicle shows the driver of the Jeep swing at the victim and strike him in the head. The victim fell back, hit the floor and did not regain consciousness, police said.

The three men ran from the scene and got away in the Jeep. What led up to the dispute and the motive behind the assault remains unknown.

The men were described as being Armenian between 20 and 30 years old.

The victim, who works as a service advisor at Infiniti of Van Nuys, remains hospitalized since the attack. Gonzalez described her dad as a hard-working man and a loving father.

“The status of whether he will be able to wake up or recover from this anytime soon is unknown,” Jennifer Gonzalez said in a GoFundMe page set up to help with her father’s recovery.

She said her father, who has two other children, did not deserve to be assaulted. She just wants him to come home.

“He always puts everyone’s needs first, before his,” she said in the fundraising page. “Those that know him, know that my dad is the type of person you can count on for anything and everything.”

Gonzalez said family members are taking turns at her father’s bedside.

“I’m just going to be strong,” she said. “Everyone is going to be strong for him.”

The company where the victim works is offering a $25,000 reward for information in the case.

Anyone with information about the assault can call Van Nuys area detective R. Secor at 818-374-0062.