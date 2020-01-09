Newbury Park Dental Employee Arrested After Allegedly Prescribing Herself Muscle Relaxant 11 Times

A dental employee at a Newbury Park office has been arrested after allegedly prescribing herself a muscle relaxant on 11 separate occasions dating back to 2018, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office officials announced Thursday.

Kristina Vargas was arrested in Newbury Park on Dec. 31 after an investigation.

Earlier in the month, deputies responded to the dental office after a report of fraudulent prescription activity.

The investigation revealed that Vargas allegedly used a dentist’s information to obtain Carisoprodol (also known as Soma), for herself. It is unclear what Vargas was using the muscle relaxer for.

After being interviewed, Vargas was booked on suspicion of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, forgery and commercial burglary.

She eventually bailed out and is expected in court on Jan. 17.