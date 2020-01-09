Officers Fatally Shoot Murder Suspect Near California-Nevada Line; NB 15 Fwy Closed for Hours

California and Nevada police fatally shot a murder suspect during a “high-risk” traffic stop near the state line, authorities said Thursday.

The investigation closed northbound Interstate 15 on the California side for hours through Thursday morning. I-15 is the main route between Southern California and Las Vegas.

The man was shot and killed near near the Mojave Desert community of Nipton, in San Bernardino County — about 200 miles (322 kilometers) east of Tehachapi in Kern County, where a 55-year-old woman was killed.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Department had alerted San Bernardino deputies on Wednesday afternoon to watch for an “armed and dangerous” man driving a 2017 Nissan in Baker, California, officials said in a statement.

Angela Monroe, a spokeswoman for the Kern County sheriff, said Thursday the man is believed to be involved in the slaying of the woman in Tehachapi. She would not say if they knew each other but said he was “identified early” in the investigation.

Monroe would not identify the woman or detail her injuries. She called the man a “person of interest” in the killing; the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has said he was a suspect in the death.

Deputies were called to the Tehachapi home Wednesday around 2 p.m. to check on a resident’s welfare and found the woman dead with “traumatic injuries.” Her identity was not immediately released.

Cindy Bachman, a spokeswoman for the San Bernardino sheriff, said she did not have information Thursday if he was armed when he was shot. The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol found the man’s vehicle stopped on the freeway’s shoulder in Nipton around 6:30 p.m.

Police were conducting the “high-risk” traffic stop when officers from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, the California Highway Patrol and the Nevada Highway Patrol opened fire, Bachman said.

She did not immediately have details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

