Partially Burned Human Remains Found Inside Scorched Vehicle in Moreno Valley

The Moreno Valley Station of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the discovery of human remains found inside a burned vehicle earlier this week.

Deputies responded to the area of Reche Canyon Road and High County Drive at 4:35 p.m. Tuesday, where authorities found partially burned remains inside a scorched vehicle.

“The decedent has not yet been identified,” Deputy Robyn Flores said Thursday.

No additional information, including the circumstances around the discovery of the body, has been made available.

