Rich on Tech: CES 2020 Recap

Posted 4:58 PM, January 9, 2020, by

Recorded on the show floor at CES 2020 Las Vegas in Renovo’s fully autonomous Chrysler Pacifica.

Rich & Meghan discuss Colgate’s new toothbrush that tells you when you’ve actually cleaned your teeth; A ride in Qualcomm’s self driving car; a Pizza making robot; LG’s Veggie Growing Refrigerator; Fingerprint Door Lock; Arlo Pro 3 Wireless Floodlight Security Camera. Special Guest Renovo CEO Chris Heiser talks about the future of data collection in cars. Plus listener questions answered!

