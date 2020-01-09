4 Sought After 2 Juveniles Assaulted With Baseball Bat During Robbery in Santa Ana: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Santa Ana police on Thursday released surveillance video as they asked for the public's help in identifying four peoples who assaulted two juveniles, one of them with a baseball bat, during a robbery last month.

The violent robbery happened around 9:55 p.m. on Dec. 30 while the two victims were walking westbound on Wilshire Avenue, east of Ross Street, the Santa Ana Police Department said in a news release.

Surveillance video shows an older model tan-colored Honda Accord with a sunroof -- also traveling westbound on Wilshire Avenue -- stopping near the victims. The suspects can be seen getting out of the car and approaching the victims.

Police said they then questioned the juveniles about their gang affiliation and demanded the victims’ property.

The victims refused, police said, and started to run away but were chased and assaulted. One of the juveniles was struck with a baseball bat.

They both suffered minor injuries.

Police said the robbers took property from both victims, and fled in the Honda westbound on Wilshire and then northbound onto Flower Street.

"This is very concerning for us. Obviously anytime our community members cannot walk through their neighborhoods in a safe manner without being beaten or robbed, we want these individuals off of the streets," Corporal Anthony Bertagna told KTLA.

No description of the assailants was immediately provided.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Prewett at 714-245-8323 or Dprewett@santa-ana.org .