SoCal Won't See More Than a Sprinkle of Rain While Waiting for First Big Storm of 2020

A smattering of rain will develop over some parts of Southern California on Thursday, but the region likely won’t see more than a sprinkle while waiting for the first big storm of 2020.

Despite the dry spell, Los Angeles is having a wetter-than-average winter — at least so far — thanks to a series of drenching storms in November and December that also helped boost the state’s snowpack. But forecasters aren’t predicting significant rain in the area for at least a week, said Joe Sirard, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Forecasters say the midwinter dry period is fairly common for the Golden State, even during wet years. A storm that forecasters thought might be on the horizon for Southern California early next week appears to have dissipated in the most updated forecast models.

“If you’ve lived here long enough, you know that we can have a good start to the season and then the spigot shuts off for a long time,” Sirard said. “We’re in kind of a dryish pattern right now.”

