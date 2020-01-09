× Taco Bell to Start Offering $100K Salary Jobs at Some U.S. Locations

Taco Bell announced it will soon be offering store managers at some stores a competitive salary of $100,000 to help attract and retain workers, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

The owner of Taco Bell, Yum! Brands, said it will also begin offering new roles for workers who want more leadership experience but don’t want to be managers.

The higher salary will reportedly be tested in select U.S. restaurants in the Midwest and Northeast.

According to Taco Bell, current salaries for general managers at company-owned Taco Bell stores are between $50,000 and $80,000.

In a separate move, the fast-food chain also said it plans to make all its product packaging recyclable, compostable or reusable within five years, according to Bloomberg.