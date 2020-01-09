Family of Mother and Son Shot During Pomona Robbery Speaks Out, Son Remains in Critical Condition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The family of a woman and her adult son with special needs who were wounded during a shooting and robbery in Pomona over the weekend are seeking justice, as the man who was wounded in the shooting remained hospitalized in very critical condition Thursday.

The attack took place about 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of South Buena Vista Avenue, Pomona Police Department officials said.

When the attackers pistol-whipped the woman, her son came to her aid, family said. The gunman then pointed his weapon at the 25-year-old man.

The mother, who is in her 40s, tried to shield her son when the gunman approached with a group of about five others, who had been attacking and robbing other people nearby, family members of the victim said. The family asked that their identities be withheld for fear of retaliation.

A bullet pierced the mother's arm and entered her 25-year-old son's spine.

"We just want justice, because we can't leave this like that," a cousin told KTLA.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Pomona Police Department at 909-620-2055. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

