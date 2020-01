Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After more than 30 years sharing his love of plants with Los Angeles, Xotx-Tropico owner Leon Massoth is preparing to shutter the doors of his exotic nursery for good.

A developer has purchased the property and plans to bulldoze the business to build an apartment complex.

"We were waiting for the hammer to fall, and it finally did," Massoth said. Barring a miracle, Massoth said he doesn't see any way to stay open.

