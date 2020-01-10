× 1 Killed, 1 Injured in Fiery Crash on the 60 Freeway in City of Industry

One person died and another was hospitalized with burn injuries after a fiery multi-car crash on the 60 Freeway in Industry on Thursday night, officials said.

The crash was first reported about 10 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the freeway at Crossroads Parkway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At least three cars were involved in the collision, and one of them ended up engulfed in flames, according to CHP logs and aerial footage from Sky5.

Paramedics pronounced one person dead at the scene, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said. A second person was taken to a hospital with burns. That person’s condition was not clear.

Witnesses reported seeing a person running from the scene of the crash.

A man was seen in video footage detained in handcuffs, but it was not clear whether he was ultimately arrested.

No further details were available.

TC W/ FIRE | FS87 | WB 60 FRWY/Crossroads #Industry | 1 fatality and 1 PT transported by Paramedics suffering burn injuries to local hospital after traffic collision involving fire. #LACoFD — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) January 10, 2020