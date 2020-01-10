× 15-Year-Old Boy Fatally Struck by Box Truck in Pico Rivera Hit-and-Run; Suspect Arrested

A 15-year-old boy died after he was struck by a truck while riding his skateboard in a Pico Rivera crosswalk on Friday, and a driver accused of hitting him and fleeing the scene was in custody, officials said.

The deadly collision took place about 3 p.m. at Paramount Boulevard and Slauson Avenue, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Nabeel Mitry.

The young victim was riding a skateboard across the roadway, within a marked crosswalk, with three others when he was hit by a box truck, the lieutenant said. The truck fled the scene.

The badly injured boy was rushed to a hospital, but could not be saved, officials said. He was soon pronounced dead.

Deputies found the truck and driver believed to have been be involved in the hit-and-run several miles away, Mitry said. The driver, initially described as a 58-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run. His identity was not immediately available.

KTLA’s Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.