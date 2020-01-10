15-Year-Old Boy Fatally Struck by Box Truck in Pico Rivera Hit-and-Run; Suspect Arrested

Posted 6:48 PM, January 10, 2020, by
Sheriff's officials investigate the scene of a hit-and-run collision that left a 15-year-old skateboarder dead i Pico Rivera on Jan. 10, 2020. (Credit: KTLA)

Sheriff's officials investigate the scene of a hit-and-run collision that left a 15-year-old skateboarder dead i Pico Rivera on Jan. 10, 2020. (Credit: KTLA)

A 15-year-old boy died after he was struck by a truck while riding his skateboard in a Pico Rivera crosswalk on Friday, and a driver accused of hitting him and fleeing the scene was in custody, officials said.

The deadly collision took place about 3 p.m. at Paramount Boulevard and Slauson Avenue, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Nabeel Mitry.

The young victim was riding a skateboard across the roadway, within a marked crosswalk, with three others when he was hit by a box truck, the lieutenant said. The truck fled the scene.

The badly injured boy was rushed to a hospital, but could not be saved, officials said. He was soon pronounced dead.

Deputies tracked down a box truck believed to be involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 15-year-old boy in Pico Rivera on Jan. 10, 2020. (Credit: KTLA)

Deputies tracked down a box truck believed to be involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 15-year-old boy in Pico Rivera on Jan. 10, 2020. (Credit: KTLA)

Deputies found the truck and driver believed to have been be involved in the hit-and-run several miles away, Mitry said. The driver, initially described as a 58-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run. His identity was not immediately available.

KTLA’s Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.