2 People Found Dead Inside Hawthorne Hotel: Police

Posted 6:03 PM, January 10, 2020

Two people were found dead from an apparent murder-suicide inside of a hotel in Hawthorne Friday afternoon, officials said.

At 3 p.m., officers responded to the Candlewood Suites located at 11410 Hawthorne Blvd. for an unknown trouble call, the department said.

When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman deceased inside of the hotel.

Detectives are looking into what happened and the identities of the deceased are not being released at this time.

Check back or updates.

