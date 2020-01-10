2 People Found Dead Inside Hawthorne Hotel: Police

Two people were found dead from an apparent murder-suicide inside of a hotel in Hawthorne Friday afternoon, officials said.
At 3 p.m., officers responded to the Candlewood Suites located at 11410 Hawthorne Blvd. for an unknown trouble call, the department said.
When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman deceased inside of the hotel.
Detectives are looking into what happened and the identities of the deceased are not being released at this time.
Check back or updates.
33.930479 -118.351902