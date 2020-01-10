8 Months of Road Closures Begin in Little Tokyo During Construction of New Metro Station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Months of road closures are planned in the area of Metro's Little Tokyo/Arts District Station as street restoration and construction continue.

Above-ground restoration began Friday, with officials warning that the road closures are expected through August as crews work to get the streets back to normal.

Work on the new underground Metro station started back in 2014, and as construction continues, crews will be removing the concrete panels that make up the temporary roadway in the area, L.A. Metro announced in a news release.

Road closures and lane reductions are planned in these areas:

Westbound 1st Street will be closed between Vignes and Alameda streets from Jan. 13 to April 24.

Intersection of 1st and Alameda streets will be closed on some weekends between January and May and on Aug. 28.

One block of 1st Street will be closed between Alameda Street and Central Avenue between April 27 and Aug. 31.

Officials advised drivers to use alternate routes when traveling into downtown L.A.

During weekend street closures, LADOT DASH Line A will be rerouted in Little Tokyo and the Arts District, Metro said.

Construction is not expected to impact the Metro Gold Line.

Metro officials say the regional transit project, which is expected to be completed in 2022, will add about 17,000 new riders and save commuters at least 20 minutes since they won't have to transfer.

