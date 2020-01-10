80 One-Pot Recipes to Nourish Your Family With Cookbook Author Dr. Steven Gundry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Renowned Cardiologist and Best Selling Author Dr. Steven Gundry joined us live with recipes from his new cookbook “The Plant Paradox Family Cookbook - 80 One Pot Recipes to Nourish Your Family Using Instant Pot, Slow Cooker or a Sheet Pan." For more information on Dr. Steven Gundry and the book, you can visit his website or follow him on social media. The book is also available on Amazon.