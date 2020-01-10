× Anti-Vaccine Protester Accused of Throwing Blood at California Lawmakers Is Charged With 2 Felonies

An anti-vaccine protester who allegedly threw a menstrual cup filled with blood onto California state senators last year has been charged with two felonies, according to court records.

Rebecca Dalelio, 43, has been charged with one felony count of assault on a public official and one felony count of vandalism. If convicted, she could face up to three years in county jail.

The charges stem from a September incident in which Dalelio allegedly threw blood contained in a feminine hygiene device off the balcony of the Senate chamber’s visitors gallery and on to senators sitting below. The incident occurred on the final day of the 2019 legislative session and was suspected to be in protest of legislation signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom that week that limited exemptions for childhood vaccinations.

The fluid hit multiple people and splashed onto desks and the carpet, forcing the chamber to be cleared. As the contents of the cup were thrown, a voice in the crowd was heard saying the action was “for the dead babies.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.