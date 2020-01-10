× Binational Garden at Mexico Border Is Bulldozed on San Diego Side

The U.S. side of a binational garden that was planted more than 10 years ago on the border between Tijuana and San Diego was bulldozed this week by federal authorities, activists said.

The so-called Binational Friendship Garden, which covers territory in both countries, was planted in March 2007 as a place to “bring people with the common interest of promoting native flora in order to make friends across the border fence,” said its founder, Daniel Watman.

It is located inside the binational Friendship Park, where every weekend families who have been separated by immigration laws can reunite on both sides of the fence.

In 2008, U.S. authorities removed the garden because of the construction of a secondary border fence, but in 2009 they allowed it to be planted again, Watman said. Since then the garden has been growing on the site with permission from the U.S. Border Patrol.

