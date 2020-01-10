CA Appeals Court Overturns Ruling That Exempted Huntington Beach From ‘Sanctuary State’ Law

Huntington Beach residents opposing California's "sanctuary" laws attend a city council meeting on April 3, 2018. (Credit: KTLA)

A California appeals court on Friday ruled that a state law limiting police collaboration with federal immigration agents doesn’t interfere with a charter city’s right to run its own police force.

The decision reverses an Orange County judge’s 2018 ruling that cities that create their own charters, like Huntington Beach, have greater autonomy.

The seaside city of 200,000 people sued claiming that California’s so-called immigrant sanctuary law interfered with its authority to enforce local laws and regulations.

California passed the law following President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration, limiting police collaboration with federal deportation agents.

