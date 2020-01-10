Man Who Led Deputies on Pursuit With Child in Vehicle, Rammed Patrol Car Is Fatally Shot: Officials

Posted 10:38 AM, January 10, 2020, by , Updated at 11:49AM, January 10, 2020
Data pix.

A 24-year-old man who led deputies on a high-speed chase with his toddler in the car before ramming a patrol vehicle Thursday night was fatally shot in Muscoy, officials said.

Juan Ayon-Ruiz was seen driving recklessly on the eastbound 210 Freeway near Highland Avenue about 9:30 p.m. and deputies tried to stop the car, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

The driver didn't stop and instead continued speeding towards Muscoy, authorities said.

After getting off the freeway, the vehicle veered off a roadway and struck a mailbox in the area of Blake and Otto streets.

"As deputies conducted a high-risk traffic stop, the driver reversed his vehicle and rammed the patrol car, at which time a deputy involved shooting occurred," the Sheriff's Department said.

While checking on the driver, deputies found his two-year-old child inside the car.

The child, who didn't appear to be injured, had not been restrained in a safety seat and deputies took him to a local hospital as a precaution, according to the news release.

Ayon-Ruiz was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Nicholas Clark at 909-387-3589. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the WeTip hotline at 800-78CRIME.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.