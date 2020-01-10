× California’s Affordable Housing Lawsuit Against Huntington Beach Could End in Settlement

The Newsom administration is nearing a deal with Huntington Beach that would end a contentious lawsuit over the city’s alleged failure to plan for more affordable housing.

In a letter sent to the Orange County city on Friday, state housing officials said a proposal to increase low-income housing development in the city would meet the terms of a state law that requires all communities to zone for enough affordable housing to meet projected population growth.

If the Huntington Beach City Council approves the proposal by March, the letter said, the city would then be in compliance with the state law.

“We want to compliment the team that Huntington Beach put together that worked with [the state housing department] over the holidays,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said during a news conference Friday to unveil his state budget proposal.

