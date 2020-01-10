Breaking: State TV Reports Iran ‘Unintentionally’ Downed Plane

California’s Affordable Housing Lawsuit Against Huntington Beach Could End in Settlement

Posted 7:48 PM, January 10, 2020, by , Updated at 08:18PM, January 10, 2020
New Year’s Day revelers run into the Pacific Ocean in Huntington Beach.(Credit: Spencer Grant/Los Angeles Times)

New Year’s Day revelers run into the Pacific Ocean in Huntington Beach.(Credit: Spencer Grant/Los Angeles Times)

The Newsom administration is nearing a deal with Huntington Beach that would end a contentious lawsuit over the city’s alleged failure to plan for more affordable housing.

In a letter sent to the Orange County city on Friday, state housing officials said a proposal to increase low-income housing development in the city would meet the terms of a state law that requires all communities to zone for enough affordable housing to meet projected population growth.

If the Huntington Beach City Council approves the proposal by March, the letter said, the city would then be in compliance with the state law.

“We want to compliment the team that Huntington Beach put together that worked with [the state housing department] over the holidays,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said during a news conference Friday to unveil his state budget proposal.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.