× Hit-and-Run Driver Sought After Crashing Into Hawaiian Gardens Restaurant, Injuring 3 Employees

Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who crashed into a Hawaiian Gardens restaurant Thursday night, injuring three people.

The crash was reported about 7:40 p.m. after a GMC truck traveling eastbound in the 12000 block of East Carson Street drove into the wall of the Don Ruben Mexican Grill.

The truck ended up damaging the restaurant’s kitchen and caused hot cooking oil to splash onto three employees, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Michael Shaw said.

Two of the employees were transported to a local hospital for their injuries. The third patient declined transport, Shaw said.

The driver fled the scene following the crash and is currently being sought by authorities.

No description of the driver was immediately available.

A gas line also ruptured as a result of the crash, which Shaw said crews had issues shutting off.

The area of Carson Street around the restaurant remained closed early Friday morning.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips and Alberto Mendez contributed to this report.