× La Puente Man Accused of DUI, Hit-and-Run in Deadly Crash on 60 Freeway in Industry

A La Puente man is accused of intoxicated driving and hit-and-run after authorities say he triggered a fiery crash on the 60 Freeway in Industry that killed one man and left another severely burned.

Kaj Faaborg, 42, ran from the scene of the 10 p.m. crash on the westbound 60 Freeway at Crossroads Parkway, but was quickly found nearby and arrested, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Brandon Feuerhelm.

He was driving a 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 Promaster Van when he failed to stop for traffic that had come to a halt ahead of him, officials said.

The Dodge plowed into the rear of a 2004 Ford Mustang, which burst into flames, Feuerhelm said. The force of the impact pushed the Ford into a 2006 Honda Odyssey that was in front of it, which also caught fire. The Honda, in turn, was then pushed into the back of a 2010 Toyota Camry.

“The driver of the Ford… was trapped inside the burning vehicle where he succumbed to his injuries,” Feuerhelm said.

A 41-year-old Montebello man who was at the wheel of the Honda managed to climb out of his burning minivan, the officer said. He was taken to a trauma center with “severe burns to his face and limbs.”

A man and woman who were inside the Toyota declined medical treatment, officials said.

“The driver of the Dodge, Faaborg, fled the scene,” Feuerhelm said. Faaborg was located and placed under arrest for the suspicion of driving under the influence and hit-and-run.”

The driver of the Ford who died in the crash was yet to be formally identified by coroner’s officials Friday. He was listed as a John Doe.

Bail for Faaborg was set at $1 million, Los Angeles County booking records show. He was scheduled to make his initial court appearance Monday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

34.029520 -118.012152