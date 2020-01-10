MacDill Air Force Base Given All-Clear After Report of Active Shooter Prompted Lockdown

Cars are seen as authorities respond to an active shooter report at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida. (Credit: WFTS via CNN)

Florida’s MacDill Air Force Base was briefly locked down Friday morning, officials said, after what initially was described as a report of a shooter.

The base had been under lockdown around 7 a.m. ET, but an all-clear has been given, MacDill spokesman Staff Sgt. Rito Smith said around 8 a.m.

Smith did not provide further details about what led to the lockdown.

The lockdown was issued after reports of an active shooter, and commands on base were told it wasn’t a drill, US Special Operations Command spokesman Phillip Chitty said.

