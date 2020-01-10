Man Arrested on Suspicion for Violent Armed Robbery in Coachella Valley

Posted 1:01 PM, January 10, 2020, by , Updated at 01:19PM, January 10, 2020
Frank Gonzales on Jan. 9, 2020. (Credit: Riverside County Sheriff's Dept.)

An Indio man was arrested on suspicion of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon in connection with an incident that happened last November, officials announced Friday.

Frank Gonzales, 22, was taken into custody at 5 a.m. on Thursday after officials executed a search warrant that was issued for a robbery back on Nov. 28, 2019, according to a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim had their property stolen and was subsequently shot by the fleeing suspect, the release stated.

Gang Task Force officers seized a 30-30 rifle, derringer pistol and body armor while executing the search warrants.

Gonzales, who authorities said is a documented gang member, was booked at the Indio Jail, according to the release.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Officer James at 760-836-1600.

