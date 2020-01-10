Man Convicted of Attempted Murder in Venice Bar Shooting

A 48-year-old man was convicted Friday of shooting a fellow patron with whom he was arguing at a Venice bar, prosecutors said.

Robert Leo Mewhorter pleaded no contest to attempted murder in the March 7, 2018, incident at the now-shuttered Surfside bar at 23 Windward Ave., the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

The defendant also admitted to sentencing enhancement allegations that he used a handgun and caused great bodily injury, the DA’s office said.

Mewhorter, who was a homeless and living in the area at the time, originally told investigators he opened fire after feeling disrespected by the victim. The two men didn’t know each other but had been arguing over something petty, police said.

The victim was hospitalized in critical condition. It’s unclear how many times he was struck, but at least nine shots can be heard ringing out in cellphone video from the scene.

Mewhorter was arrested the following day across the street from the bar.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced next Wednesday, when he’ll face 22 years in state prison.