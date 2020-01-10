× MOCA Kicks Off Free Admission With All-Day Festival in DTLA on Saturday

A new dawn has arrived.

On Saturday, the Museum of Contemporary Art will do away with its $15 entry fee and begin its new policy of free admission.

MOCA will mark the change with an all-day party, Art for All: Free General Admission Celebration, at its Grand Avenue and Little Tokyo locations. Festivities will include food, music, performances and art-making workshops. Shuttles will run between both sites.

MOCA announced its plans to go free at its annual benefit in May, a switch made possible by a $10-million gift from MOCA Board of Trustees President Carolyn Powers. The goal is to remove financial barriers to entry, to become more accessible and to encourage repeat visits.

