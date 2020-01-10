× Nearly 4 Pounds of Meth, 3 Guns, Bullet Proof Vest Seized in Ventura Bust; 2 Arrested

A visit to the home of a convicted felon and known gang member in Ventura on Thursday resulted in two arrests and the seizure of 3.7 pounds of methamphetamine, three handguns, ammunition and a bullet proof vest, sheriff’s officials said.

Frank Rivera, 37, of Ventura and Gabriel Moreno, 29, of Ventura were arrested during the raid at Rivera’s home in the 1300 block of Saratoga Avenue, according to Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Detective Ernan Juaregui. The bust was the culmination of a two-month long investigation in Rivera, described as known gang member who is prohibited from possessing guns due to prior felony convictions.

Deputies encountered Rivera, Moreno and a woman when they arrived at the home.

They also found found more than 3.7 pounds of methamphetamine, three handguns, ammunition, a bullet proof vest, cash believed to be drug money and “paraphernalia indicative of narcotics sales,” Juaregui said in a written statement.

Rivera was booked on suspicion of drug possession for sales, drug possession with firearms, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of an undetectable firearm, unlawful transfer of a firearm and being a felon in possession of ammunition, officials said. Bail was set at $3 million.

Moreno was booked on suspicion of drug possession for sales, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person and unlawful transfer of a firearm, the detective said. He was released from custody pending legal proceedings after posting $55,000 bail.

The woman who was at the home was cited for a misdemeanor drug offense, official said.