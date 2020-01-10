No Jail Time for Missouri Mother Who Kept Missing 6-Year-Old Boy in Sealed Attic

A Missouri woman who kept her 6-year-old son in an attic during a custody dispute with his father has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation.

Aubrey Ferguson is seen in a photo released by the Camden County Sheriff's Office.

Aubrey Ferguson was sentenced Wednesday for child abduction.

Authorities say the boy’s father, who had custody of the boy, went to pick him up at Ferguson’s home in August 2018, but he and his mother weren’t there.

The boy was missing for five months before law enforcement officers found him in January 2019 at a home in rural LaClede County.

Court documents said the door of the attic crawl space was nailed shut and concealed by carpet and furniture.

