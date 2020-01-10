O.C. High School Basketball Coach and Substitute Teacher Accused of Molesting 14-Year-Old Student

Police arrested a man who serves as a boys’ junior varsity coach at Sunny Hills High School in Fullerton, as well as a substitute teacher for the Fullerton Joint Union High School District, on Friday on suspicion of molesting a 14-year-old student, officials said.

Elijah Kim, 30, of Fullerton is accused of committing lewd and lascivious acts with a person under 15 years old, according to the Fullerton Police Department.

The mother of 14-year-old girl who attends Sunny Hills High School contacted the school about 11 a.m. “to report that her daughter may have had unwanted inappropriate contact with the SHHS boys’ (junior varsity) basketball coach,” police said in a written statement. “SHHS staff immediately contacted the Fullerton Police Department to report the information they had received.”

Detectives launched an investigation and arrested Kim about 3:45 p.m.

Bail was set at $20,000 pending Kim’s initial court appearance.

Investigators asked anyone with information, or any other potential victims, to contact Fullerton police Detective Zuniga at 714-738-5361. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to O.C. Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.