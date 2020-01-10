Person Wounded in Downtown L.A. Shotgun Attack
A person was wounded after an attacker opened fire with a shotgun in downtown Los Angeles late Friday, police said.
The shooting was reported just before 8:30 p.m. at Temple and Figueroa streets, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Jeff Lee said.
The victim’s condition was not immediately clear.
A detailed suspect description was not available as the investigation remained in its early stages.
Anyone with information can reach the LAPD at 877-527-3247. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
34.059947 -118.248600