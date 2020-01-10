San Bernardino Release Video Showing High Winds Fueling Fire as Crews Battle Flames

Video released from San Bernardino County Fire shows how high winds make fighting fires more difficult than they already are.

On Nov. 25, 2019, firefighters were dispatched to a residential fire in the 11020 block of Chamberlain Way of Adelanto at 9:51 a.m. where they were met with a fully involved fire, according to the Facebook post published by the department.

Video shows firefighters arriving to giant flames engulfing one side of the single-story home; the flames can be seen whipping in the high wind, which were blowing at 25 miles per hour with wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour, according to the post.

Water supply was also limited and it took crews 40 minutes to knock out the fire. They were able to contain the fire to the one home using 15 firefighters.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to the department.