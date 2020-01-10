× San Diego Wildlife Worker Dies in Climbing Accident While Changing Batteries in Cliff Surveillance Camera

A 75-year-old wildlife worker died in a climbing accident Thursday afternoon while he was trying to change the batteries in a surveillance camera on a cliff overlooking San Pasqual Valley, a fire official said.

The man suffered a major head injury after descending about 50 feet down the cliff using a rope, with a partner at the top. A rescue helicopter hoisted the injured man off the cliff, but he was dead when medics at a landing zone tried to tend to him, Cal Fire Capt. Thomas Shoots said.

Shoots did not know the man’s name or the organization with which he was affiliated.

The rescue took place on a cliff off Highland Valley Road, near Starvation Mountain Road and the Speckle Rock Vineyards.

