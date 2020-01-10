Weekend to Include Large Surf, Cold Temps and Gusty Winds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The first storm of 2020 didn’t bring much rain to Southern California, but the region is expected to deal with cold temperatures, gusty winds and large surf through the weekend.

Forecasters said conditions were in place for king tides to bring waves near 7 feet to the Ventura County coast Friday morning.

A high surf advisory was issued for west-facing beaches until 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Officials warned beachgoers of dangerous rip currents and large breaking waves that can wash people off of beaches and rocks.

Above average surf conditions are expected to continue through Sunday.

Forecasters are also looking for advisory level winds to develop in parts of Los Angeles County Friday and Saturday night.

A run of below average temperatures will continue to keep afternoon highs in the 60s for much of the region.

Here's the weather outlook for the upcoming weekend! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/UrcbUOPBhe — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) January 10, 2020

A cold weather alert issued by Los Angeles County Public Health officials remains in place through the weekend.

“Children, the elderly, and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during cold weather. Extra precaution should be taken to ensure they don’t get too cold when they are outside,” a health officer stated in the alert.

The weekend’s cold and windy weather will be followed by a chance of light rain later next week, according to the Weather Service.