Woman Arrested on Suspicion of DUI in Hit-and-Run Crash That Killed Pedestrian in Claremont

A woman was arrested Thursday on suspicion of driving under the influence during a hit-and-run collision that killed a man in Claremont, authorities said.

Helen Scheuplein, 67, of Covina was identified as the driver of the vehicle that struck 50-year-old James Radzik, then left him to die in the street on Wednesday, the Claremont Police Department said.

Radzik’s body was found about 2:30 a.m. by firefighters traveling in the 1600 block of North Towne Avenue near Foothill Boulevard, and it was unclear how long he had been left there, police said.

Scheuplein was tracked down to the 500 block of East Foothill Boulevard in Pomona Thursday and taken into custody.

She was booked on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run causing death, Claremont police said.

Her bail was set at $100,000, according to county inmate records.

No further details were available.

KTLA’s Alexis Lewis contributed to this report.

