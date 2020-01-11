× 1 Dead, 3 Juveniles Hurt in Fiery Crash in Temecula

One person died and three juveniles were hurt in a fiery crash in Temecula Saturday morning, Cal Fire Riverside officials said.

The crash, which involved only one vehicle, was reported at about 9:40 a.m. in the area of De Portola Road and Calle Arboles.

Four people were inside the vehicle, including the three juveniles who suffered minor to moderate injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals, authorities said.

Authorities have not identified the person who died.

Video from the scene showed a badly burned pickup truck stopped across roadway with its passenger side melted down and hollowed out.

The vehicle appeared to have hit a curb and debris from the truck could be seen covering the roadway.

It’s unclear what led to the fiery crash.

The incident remains under investigation and no further details were immediately available.