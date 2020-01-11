2 U.S. Service Members Killed, 2 Others Injured by Roadside Bomb in Afghanistan

Damaged buildings are pictured at the scene of a car bombing near the largest U.S. military in Afghanistan, north of Kabul in Parwan province, on Dec. 11, 2019. (Credit:STR/AFP via Getty Images)

Two US service members were killed and two others injured on Saturday in Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, when their vehicle struck an improvised explosive device, the US-led coalition in Kabul said in a statement.

The service members were conducting operations as part of NATO’s Resolute Support mission, according to the statement.

The four service members have not been identified.

Last year was the deadliest in five years for the US in Afghanistan. Twenty-three service members were killed in 2019 during operations in the country.

