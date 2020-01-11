× 21-Year-Old Man Killed in Car-to-Car Shooting in El Rio

A 21-year-old man was fatally shot from another vehicle while traveling in the unincorporated community of El Rio in Ventura County early Saturday, officials said.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said it started receiving calls about a shooting near Will Avenue and George Street at around 12:40 a.m.

Deputies responded to the scene and found a man with a gunshot wound, the Sheriff’s Office told KTLA.

Emergency responders tried to revive the victim before taking him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said. The Sheriff’s Office only identified him as a 21-year-old Oxnard man.

According to investigators, the victim was heading north on Alvarado Street when a person in another car opened fire, striking him and his car.

Detectives have not yet determined whether or not the attack was gang-related, the Sheriff’s Office said.

No description of the shooter was available.

The agency urged anyone with information about the incident to call Detective Cyrus Zadeh at 805-384-4731.

KTLA’s Alexis Lewis contributed to this report.