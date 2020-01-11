6-Year-Old South L.A. Boy Allegedly Beaten to Death by Coach Laid to Rest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Family members gathered in Inglewood Saturday to lay to rest a 6-year-old South Los Angeles boy who was allegedly beaten to death by a man described as an elementary school coach last month.

Dayvon "DayDay" Taylor was in the care of 23-year-old Tyler D'Dhaun Martin-Brand when he suffered injuries that ultimately led to his death later in the day at a hospital, according to Downey Police Department officials and prosecutors.

"(Taylor) died on Dec. 26 after allegedly being severely beaten by Brand at his Downey apartment," the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said in a written statement.

The child had been in Martin-Brand's care for several days over the holiday break, prosecutors said. Family members described him as Taylor's coach at Normandie Avenue Elementary School in South Los Angeles, where Taylor was a 1st-grade student. Downey police described the suspect as an "acquaintance" of the child's mother. Prosecutors described him as the boy's godfather.

Dayvon Taylor's small casket was adorned with a photo of the boy, as well as colorful characters from the popular video game "Fortnite."

"My son had a lot of love, a lot of love. And it's really touching that he can't be here to see it," father David Nicholson said.

"I loved my son to death. That boy got everything he wanted," said his mother, Kenya Taylor.

Martin-Brand faces charges of murder and assault on a child causing death.

He is scheduled to appear in Los Angeles County Superior Court Thursday to answer to the charges, Los Angeles County Superior Court records show. Bail has been set at $2 million.

A fund has been established online to help the victim's family with expenses.