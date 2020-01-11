Burbank Teen Receives Special Gift From L.A. Chargers Player

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Burbank teen who's been dealing with type 1 diabetes since he was a toddler received a special surprise Saturday from Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Uchenna Nwosu.

The NFL player and nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award showed up at 14-year-old Charlie Wehrenberz's basketball practice at Providence High School and gifted him with Super Bowl tickets.

Nwosu's has said he has family members dealing with diabetes and has been an outspoken advocate for the cause.

KTLA's Phil Ige reports for the KTLA 5 News on Jan. 11, 2020.