Head-On Crash Kills 1, Critically Injures Another in Fontana

A head-on collision killed one driver and critically injured the other in Fontana late Friday.

The incident happened just before midnight on Sierra Avenue near Baseline Avenue, according to the Fontana Police Department.

A driver in a gray sedan was traveling the wrong way on the southbound lanes when he hit an oncoming Nissan Rogue, Sgt. Kevin Goltara told KTLA on Saturday.

One of them was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to the hospital in critical condition, Goltara said.

Police could not yet disclose the drivers' identities nor which one of them died, the sergeant added. However, a family member identified the person who did not survive the crash as his brother, George Estrada.

Catalina Guzman, who lives nearby, said her family ran out to the street to help but there was nothing they could do.

"It’s horrible. …I have my kids that are already old enough to drive," Guzman said. "My heart goes out to the families."

Officials investigating the incident have not ruled out DUI, Goltara said.

No other injuries were reported.

Police closed Sierra Avenue between Baseline and San Jacinto avenues as they assessed the scene. It was reopened as of 4 a.m.

Authorities provided no further details about the case.

KTLA's Alexis Lewis contributed to this report.