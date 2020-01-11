× Investigation Underway After Gunshot Victim Dies in Hallway of Gardena Apartment Complex

A homicide investigation is underway after a gunshot victim was found in the hallway of a Gardena apartment complex overnight Saturday, authorities said.

Kenneth Onyebuchi Onah, 46, was pronounced dead in the complex where he lived in the 15100 block of Raymond Avenue, the Gardena Police Department said.

Onah was discovered in the hallway at 1:35 a.m., an hour after officers received reports of gunshots heard in the 1300 block of Marine Avenue, police said.

Officers had responded to Marine Avenue and found no signs of a shooting. But an investigation later revealed that Ohah had been shot behind the security gate of the apartment complex, Gardena police said.

It’s unclear how Onah got to the hallway.

No information was available on who opened fire and no further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information can call Detective Hugo Gualotuna at 310-217-9639 or Detective Roberto Rosales at 310-217-9653.