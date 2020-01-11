Man Killed, Another Wounded in Baldwin Park Shooting

One man died and another was wounded when gunfire broke out outside a Baldwin Park liquor store on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

The shooting was reported about 6:20 p.m. near JNJ Liquor, 3216 Baldwin Park Blvd., just north of Francisquito Avenue.

“One male adult was pronounced dead at the scene. The second male victim was transported to a local hospital,” Deputy Erin Liu of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau said in a written statement. The Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau is assisting the Baldwin Park Police Department in the investigation.

No further information was released.

The shooting took place hours after a scheduled appearance at the store by rapper 50 Cent.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Baldwin Park, California! I’ll be at JNJ Liquor tomorrow Saturday January 11th from 2-4pm! Come hang out and pop a bottle with me! It’s gonna be lit 🔥#lecheminduroi #bransoncognac pic.twitter.com/82AILiyBLc — 50cent (@50cent) January 10, 2020