Man Killed, Another Wounded in Baldwin Park Shooting

Posted 8:54 PM, January 11, 2020, by , Updated at 08:59PM, January 11, 2020

One man died and another was wounded when gunfire broke out outside a Baldwin Park liquor store on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

The shooting was reported about 6:20 p.m. near JNJ Liquor, 3216 Baldwin Park Blvd., just north of Francisquito Avenue.

“One male adult was pronounced dead at the scene. The second male victim was transported to a local hospital,” Deputy Erin Liu of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau said in a written statement. The Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau is assisting the Baldwin Park Police Department in the investigation.

No further information was released.

The shooting took place hours after a scheduled appearance at the store by rapper 50 Cent.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

 

 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.